NCERT new class 9 Social Science book 2026: Part 2 released, check availability, where to buy and key changes

The updated textbooks follow a new curricular approach that can make classroom learning more activity-based and connected to real situations.

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NCERT new class 9 Social Science book 2026: Part 2 released, check availability, where to buy and key changes (Image: AI/representational)

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is set to release the second part of its new Social Science textbook for Grade 9 students. The new book is titled ‘Understanding Society: India and Beyond, Social Science Textbook for Grade 9, Part 2’. It is part of the new series of textbooks being introduced for Class 9 under the revised school curriculum.

Students, parents and schools will be able to buy the book from September 29, 2026. The textbook will be available through NCERT Publication Division outlets, authorised sellers, the official NCERT website and Amazon.

Read more: NCERT introduces section on Emergency in Class 9 textbook for first time in five decades

The release comes as NCERT continues to update school textbooks in line with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023 and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

New Class 9 books based on revised curriculum

The new Grade 9 curriculum is being introduced as part of the transition to the updated secondary-stage education system.

NCERT has placed Science, Mathematics and Social Science under Secondary Stage, Phase I, Part 2 of the new curriculum structure. Languages form a separate part of the first phase, while other areas such as vocational education, physical education, arts education and related learning areas are covered under another phase.

The changes are aimed at moving classroom learning beyond simply remembering facts. The new framework gives more importance to understanding concepts, asking questions, solving problems and connecting lessons with situations in everyday life.

Launch of Understanding Society: India and Beyond, Social Science Textbook for Grade 9, Part 2 The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) announces the official release of its new title, Understanding Society: India and Beyond, Social Science Textbook for… pic.twitter.com/KxH2t0gMuI — NCERT (@ncert) September 28, 2026

What is different about the new Social Science approach?

The new Social Science syllabus looks at society through several connected areas, including history, geography, political science and economics. Instead of treating these subjects only as separate topics, NCERT’s framework encourages students to understand how they are connected.

For example, students may be encouraged to look at how geography affects the development of societies, how historical events influence present-day institutions, or how economic activities affect people’s lives.

NCERT says the new approach gives greater importance to inquiry, interpretation and analysis, rather than only learning information by heart.

Focus on Indian knowledge and real-life learning

One of the key features of the revised curriculum is a greater focus on India’s history, culture, traditions and knowledge systems. The NCF-SE 2023 calls for learning to be connected with India’s diverse heritage and intellectual traditions while also giving students a wider global perspective.

The Social Science curriculum is also expected to connect classroom lessons with students’ own surroundings and experiences.

This means students may get more opportunities to discuss real-life issues, examine examples and understand how concepts taught in school relate to society.

Less focus on rote learning

NCERT’s Social Science syllabus says the focus should be on core concepts instead of excessive memorisation. The aim is to give students more space for classroom discussions, exploration and deeper learning.

The approach is linked to competency-based education, where students are expected to use what they have learned rather than simply reproduce textbook answers.

Technology and cross-subject learning

Technology is another important part of the new curriculum approach. The framework encourages the use of technology-supported learning along with activities that connect different subjects. This can help students understand topics from more than one perspective.

The new curriculum also promotes experiential learning, where students learn through activities, examples, discussions and practical experiences.

NCERT’s wider framework places emphasis on competency-based learning, experiential learning, interdisciplinary connections, inclusion and Indian Knowledge Systems.

Part of a larger textbook transition

The release of the new Grade 9 Social Science book is part of a wider textbook transition being carried out by NCERT.

The council has been developing new books in stages according to the NCF-SE 2023. NCERT’s website already lists the new ‘Understanding Society India and Beyond’ Part-I textbook for Grade 9, showing the ongoing shift towards the revised Social Science curriculum.

The changes are being introduced following the broader education reforms outlined under NEP 2020, which aims to make school education more holistic, flexible and focused on skills and understanding.

Where can students buy the new book?

The Grade 9 Social Science Part 2 textbook will be available from September 29, 2026 through:

NCERT Publication Division outlets

Authorised NCERT book sellers

The official NCERT website

Amazon

Students and schools should check the official NCERT website for the latest textbook availability and digital versions.