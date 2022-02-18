NTSE Stage 2 Results 2021: The National Council Of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Friday released the final results of NTSE Stage 2 2021 examination. The NTSE stage 2 results were uploaded on the official website of NCERT at 5 PM. As the results are out now, the candidates can check the final NTSE Stage 2 results online by visiting https://ncert.nic.in/national-talent-examination.php. They can login by using their roll number and date of birth.Also Read - NTSE Stage 2 Result 2021: NCERT to Release Final Results on Feb 18 | Details Inside

The NTSE Stage 2 examination was conducted in 50 cities across 68 testing centres on October 24, 2021.

The candidates must note that the NTSE Stage 2 Results 2021 was supposed to be declared on February 11, 2022 but was postponed till February 18.

NTSE Stage 2 Results 2021: Here’s how to check score online

Go to the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in

Click on the ‘NTSE’ selection link given on the homepage

Click on the link that reads“ NTSE 2021 STAGE 2 Final Result”

Key in your roll number, date of birth to login and enter

Check NTSE Stage 2 exam scorecard

Save and download a copy for future use.

The NTSE is a national level scholarship examination that is conducted to identify and enhance the skills, logical reasoning, and mental ability of students.

The NCERT had released the provisional results on February 9, 2022, and candidates were given the chance to raise objections. The objections will be reflected in the rectified final result that was declared today.

According to earlier notification, the candidates who clear NTSE will receive a monthly scholarship of Rs 1250 for Class 11 and 12. Moreover, Rs 2000 will be given for candidates for graduate and undergraduate courses.

National Talent Search Exam (NTSE) is a scholarship examination that takes place on a national level to identify and enhance the skills, logical reasoning, and mental-ability of students.