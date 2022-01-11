NCERT Recruitment 2022: National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the Senior Consultant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NCERT on ncert.nic.in. Applicants are requested to submit their applications on or before January 15, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 54 vacant posts.Also Read - ICAR IARI Recruitment 2022: Last Date Extended for 641 Technician Posts; Apply on iari.res.in

Senior Consultant (Academic): 5 Posts

Consultant (Academic): 29 Posts

Project Associate: 5 Posts

Survey Associate/Senior Research Associate: 5 Posts

Junior Project Fellow: 12 Posts

Office Assistant: 1 Post

Accountant: 1 Post

Senior Consultant (Academic): Prview round.eost-Graduation Degree in Science/Statistics/Mathematics/Commerce/Social Sciences/ Humanities/ Education/ Psychology/ Computer Science from recognized university/Institute with minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade.

Consultant (Academic): Post-Graduation Degree in Science/Statistics/Mathematics/Commerce/Social Sciences/ Humanities/ Education/ Psychology/ Computer Science from recognized university/Institute with minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade.

Project Associate/Survey Associate/Senior Research Associate: Post-Graduation Degree in Statistics/ Mathematics / Commerce/ Economics/ Education from recognized university/institute with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade.

Junior Project Fellow: Post Graduation Degree in Science/Statistics/Mathematics/Commerce/Social Sciences/ Humanities/ Education/ Psychology/ Computer Science/ from recognized university/Institute with minimum of 55% marks or equivalent grade.

Selection Process

Shortlisted candidates will have to appear for an interview round.

How to Apply

Candidates can apply online through the Google Form link given in the recruitment notification issued by NCERT. To know more about the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification shared below.

NCERT Recruitment 2022: Check Official Notification Here