NCERT Recruitment 2022: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor, and Assistant Professor. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 28. A total of 292 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The candidates must have a valid email id and mobile number through which he/she will get

registered with the online application portal. Candidates can check the vacancies, last date, the application process, selection, and eligibility criteria here.

NCERT Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

The Online registration process begins: October 10, 2022

Last date to apply: October 28, 2022

NCERT Vacancy 2022

Professor: 40 posts

Associate Professor: 97 posts

Assistant Professor: 155 posts

NCERT Eligibility Criteria: Check Education Qualification Here

Professor: Eligibility (A or B): A. i) An eminent scholar having a Ph.D. degree in the concerned/allied/relevant discipline, and published work of high quality, actively engaged in research with evidence of published work with, a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per the criteria given in Appendix II, Table 2. (Refer UGC Regulations-2018) ii) A minimum of ten years of teaching experience in university/college as Assistant Professor/Associate Professor/Professor, and/or research experience at equivalent level at the University /National Level Institutions with evidence of having successfully guided doctoral candidate. OR

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD NCERT Recruitment Notification 2022

NCERT Application Fee

Candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS categories are required to pay a fee of Rs.1000.Women applicants and applicants belonging to SC/ST/PWD are exempted from payment of the fee.

DIRECT LINK: APPLY Online For NCERT Recruitment Notification 2022

NCERT Salary

Sl.No Name of Posts Pay Scale No. of Vacancies 1. Professor Academic level 14 with rationalized entry pay of Rs. 1,44,200/- (Pre-revised scale of pay: Rs.37, 400-67,000 with AGP-10,000). 39 2. Associate Professor Academic level 13A with rationalized entry pay of Rs. 1,31,400/- (Pre-revised scale of pay: Rs.37, 400-67,000 with AGP-9,000). 97 3. Assistant Professor Academic level 10 with rationalized entry pay of Rs.57,700/- (Pre-revised scale of pay: Rs.15,600-39,100 with AGP-6,000). 153 4. Librarian Academic level 14 with rationalized entry pay of Rs. 1,44,200/- (Pre-revised scale of pay: Rs.37,400-67,000 with AGP-10,000). 1 5. Assistant Librarian Academic level 10 with rationalized entry pay of Rs.57,700/- (Pre-revised scale of pay: Rs.15, 600-39,100 with AGP-6,000). 2

How to Apply For NCERT Jobs?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in.