NCERT Recruitment 2023: Apply For 347 Posts From April 29. Read Details Here
NCERT Recruitment 2023: The National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) has released a short recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for Non-academic posts. Eligible ca
NCERT Recruitment 2023: The National Council for Education Research and Training (NCERT) has released a short recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for Non-academic posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NCERT on ncert.nic.in. The last date of receipt of online applications for these posts will be 21 days from the publication of the advertisement in the Employment News dated 29 April to 6 May 2023. The registration process is scheduled to begin from April 29. This recruitment drive will fill up 347 vacant posts. One can check the important dates, vacancies, and eligibility, and other details here.
NCERT Recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details Here
Check the Levels of Posts here
- Levels 10 -12: 33
- Levels 6-8: 99
- Levels 2-5: 215
NCERT Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the eligibility criteria and selection procedure through the detailed notification shared on the website.
NCERT Recruitment 2023 Short Job Notification PDF
Vacancy notice-Advertisement for 347 Non-academic posts by NCERT: Online applications are invited for 347 Non-academic posts by NCERT under direct recruitment, through open competitive examination, pic.twitter.com/6JDG4qB1lR
— NCERT (@ncert) April 23, 2023
How to Apply Online?
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NCERT on ncert.nic.in.
