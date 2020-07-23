New Delhi: In a revision in its Class 12 political science book, the National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) has removed a portion on separatist politics in Jammu and Kashmir and replaced it with abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of J-K, by the Centre on August 5, 2019. The NCERT has revised the chapter in the textbook “Politics in India Since Independence” for the academic session 2020-21. Also Read - HRD Ministry Directs NCERT to Prepare Alternative Academic Learning Material For Students Without Digital Access

While the topic “Separatism and Beyond” has been deleted from the chapter, the abrogation of Article 370 has been included under the topic “Regional Aspirations”. Also Read - Schools Re-Opening: Hostels Should Open in Batches, Make Quarantine Facilities For Hostellers, Advises NCERT

Last year on August 5, the Government of India revoked the special status granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir through an amendment in Parliament and also scrapped Article 35 A, and the state was bifurcated into two union territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Also Read - Classes For 3 Days on Odd-Even Basis, No AC in Classrooms: NCERT Submits Draft Plan | 10 Points

Meanwhile, the NCERT has also replaced the old map of Jammu and Kashmir in Class 12 political science textbook from this year.

Earlier thie month, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) notified the new syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the 2020-21 academic session after rationalising up to 30 per cent of the curriculum.

The students appearing in the CBSE board exams next year will not be required to study about secularism, citizenship, nationalism, demonetisation and democratic rights as the chapters dealing with these subjects, along with several other chapters, have been dropped from the syllabus to reduce the course load for students amid the coronavirus crisis.

(With agency inputs)