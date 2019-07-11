NCERT RIE CEE Result 2019: The results of Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for admission into Regional Institute of Education (RIE) admissions was declared on Wednesday, i.e, July 10. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam for these courses can check their results at cee.ncert.gov.in.

The exam was conducted by the National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT), which is the apex body in charge of RIE CEE. This exam was held for admissions to various courses such as Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) and Master of Education (M.Ed) courses in RIEs.

Here is how to download RIE CEE 2019 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NCERT – cee.ncert.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link.

Step 3: Now enter all the necessary login details.

Step 4: Click on the submit button.

Step 5: Your RIE CEE results will be displayed on the screen.

RIEs are located in various parts of the country. They form the major constituent units of NCERT. The results of the last year’s RIE CEE exams were declared on July 19.

About NCERT:

The NCERT was established in 1961 by the Indian Government. This autonomous organization was set up to assist the Central and State Governments on the various policies and programmes that help schools in qualitative improvement in education.