New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) issued guidelines to schools to ensure mental well-being of students. The guidelines for "Early identification and intervention for mental health problems in school going children and adolescents" was released by the NCERT following a mental health survey among school children.

The survey report launched cited exams, results and peer pressure among major factors for stress and anxiety among school students. According to the manual, every school or groups of schools should establish a mental health advisory panel.

NCERT guidelines to schools on mental health – Top developments