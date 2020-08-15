NCHM JEE 2020 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the National Council of Hotel Management and Catering Technology Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2020. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in. Also Read - NTA JEE Main 2020 Admit Card: Know Here Expected Date of Admit Card Release And Other Latest Updates

Notably, the NTA will hold the exam on August 29 at various centres across the country. The exam, which will take place from 3 PM to 6 PM on the day, was earlier scheduled to take place on April 25 but was postponed to June 22 and then to August 29 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Steps to download NCHM JEE 2020 Admit Card:

Step 1: Visit the official website nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Download Admit Card-NCHM JEE 2020’

Step 3: Enter the required details and sign in

Step 4: Your NCHM JEE 2020 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen next

Step 5: Download the admit card and keep a copy for future use

Alternatively, candidates can click here to directly access the login page to download their admit cards.

The NCHM JEE is conducted every year for admission to BSc course in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (B.Sc.HHA). It is a three-year (six semesters) regular full time course.