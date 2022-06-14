NCHM JEE 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination or NCHM JEE 2022 today, June 14, 2022. Candidates appearing for the NCHM JEE exams can download the hall tickets through the official website —nchmjee.nta.nic.in. The National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination will be held on June 18, 2022. The exam will be held as a computer-based test (CBT). To download the NCHM JEE 2022 Admit Card, a candidate needs to enter the application number and date of birth.Also Read - NABARD Recruitment 2022: Register For 21 Posts at nabard.org| Check Salary, Other Details Here

NCHM JEE 2022 Admit Card: How to Download Hall Ticket?

Visit the official website of NCHM JEE at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ Download Admit Card For NCHM JEE- 2022 “.

“. Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Now Click on submit option.

Your NCHM JEE Admit Card 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the NCHM JEE Admit Card 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Why is NCHM JEE 2022 Exam Conducted?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE-2022) for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the Academic Year 2022-23.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or discrepancy in the details contained in the Admit Card, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or send an e-mail at nchm@nta.ac.in.