NCHM JEE 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination or NCHM JEE 2022 today, June 29, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the NCHM JEE 2022 exams can download the Answer Key through the official website —nchmjee.nta.nic.in. To download the NCHM JEE 2022 Provisional Answer Key, a candidate needs to enter the application number and date of birth.

This year, the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination was conducted on June 18, 2022. The exam will be held as a computer-based test (CBT). Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key till July 1, 2022. "The candidates, who are not satisfied with any answer key, may challenge the same by filling an online application form ONLY and paying a non-refundable fee of Rs.200/-per question, in the given window," reads the official notice.

NCHM JEE 2022: How to Download Answer Key?

Visit the official website of NCHM JEE at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Display Question Paper and Answer Key Challenge NCHM JEE- 2022 “.

“. Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Now Click on submit option.

Your NCHM JEE Answer Key 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download the NCHM JEE 2022 Answer Key and take a printout of it for future reference.

Why is NCHM JEE 2022 Exam Conducted?

Why is NCHM JEE 2022 Exam Conducted?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE-2022) for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the Academic Year 2022-23.