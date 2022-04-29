NCHM JEE 2022: The National Testing Agency has released revised registration dates for National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2022. The deadline for submission of online application forms is May 16 up to 5 PM and successful fee payment is May 16 up to 11.50 PM. Candidates can check the official notification on the website of NTA — nta.ac.in.Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2022: NTA to Use Age, Application Number as Factors in Tie-breaking | Check New Rules

As per the notification, the correction window will open on May 18 and will end on May 20, 2022. The NCHM JEE 2022 will be conducted on June 18, 2022 from 10 am to 1 pm. Candidates can check the steps given below to apply online.

NCHM JEE 2022: How to register online?

Visit the official site of NCHM at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Click on NCHM JEE link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Log in to the account and fill in the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page.

Take a printout and keep it for future use.

The National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) – 2022 will be conducted in computer based mode for admission to the B Sc (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the Academic Year 2022-23.