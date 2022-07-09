NCHM JEE 2022 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result for the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination or NCHM JEE 2022 today, July 09, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the NCHM JEE 2022 exams can download the results through the official website —nchmjee.nta.nic.in. This year, the National Council of Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination was conducted on June 18, 2022. The exam will be held as a computer-based test (CBT).Also Read - SSC Head Constable, Delhi Police Driver Recruitment Notification Out on ssc.nic.in| Details Inside

How to Download NCHM JEE 2022 Result?

Visit the official website of NCHM JEE at nchmjee.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Scorecard for NCHM JEE 2022.”

Enter the login details such as application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Your NCHM JEE 2022 Scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download the NCHM JEE 2022 Scorecard and take a printout of it for future reference.

Why is NCHM JEE 2022 Exam Conducted?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE-2022) for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the Academic Year 2022-23.