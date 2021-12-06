NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: The Northern Coalfield Limited(NCL) has invited applications from eligible candidates for Fitter, Electrician, Motor Mechanic, and other posts. The candidates who are eligible and interested in applying for these posts must visit the official web portal of NCL, nclcil.in. This recruitment drive will fill up to 1,295 posts. The deadline to submit the application form for these posts is December 20, 2021. The online application process began on December 6, 2021.Also Read - HRTC Driver Recruitment 2021: Notification Out For 332 Vacancies in General Swatantrata Senani, Other Posts

Age Limit Also Read - OSSC Answer Key 2021 Released For Junior Stenographer Post at ossc.gov.in | Raise Objections By Dec 7

Candidates should be between the age of 16 to 24 years of age as of December 20, 2021. Also Read - Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2021: Class 10 Pass Candidates Can Apply For 97 Posts

NCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Know how to Apply

Visit the Apprenticeship portal, apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

Now, register on the portal by filling in details such as name, mobile number, email id, and others.

After entering the details, click on the Submit option.

Alternatively, candidates can register from the direct link given here. Click Here to register

After completing the registration process, candidates should note down the registration number.

Now visit the official website of Northern Coalfield Limited, nclcil.in.

Click on the ‘ Career ‘ option available in the Menu Section.

‘ option available in the Menu Section. Click the ‘Apprenticeship Training’ Option.

Option. Candidates can directly click on the ‘Apprenticeship Training’ option given here. Click Here

Following this, candidates should apply with the necessary details.

Save, Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference.

To know more about the eligibility criteria, vacancies, candidates must go through the detailed official notification issued by Northern Coalfield Limited.

Click Here: Detailed official notification issued by Northern Coalfield Limited.