NCL Recruitment 2023: Apply For 700 Apprenticeships At nclcil.in; Last Date August 3

The training will start from August 21.

NCL Recruitment 2023: Northern Coalfield Limited (NCL) recently announced the opening of 700 applications for apprenticeships. The application process is currently underway and interested candidates can apply online through official website nclcil.in till August 3. The list of candidates for Document Verification will be tentatively released on August 10. The NCL training process is expected to start on August 21. The Northern Coalfield Limited apprenticeship training program is designed to provide applicants with hands-on experience and practical skills. This will enable them to acquire the skills necessary to pursue their chosen profession.

NCL Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before applying for the apprenticeship. The minimum age requirement is 18 years, and the age limit is fixed at 26 years from the cut-off date, which is June 30. Candidates must possess the educational qualifications required for the specific training role.

NCL Recruitment 2023: Application Procedure

Visit the official website of NCL at nclcil.in. Go to the “Recruitment” section and click on “Apprenticeship Training”. Proceed by selecting the option labelled ‘Information/Notice: Detailed notification for the engagement of Graduate and Diploma (Technician) Apprentices in NCL for a one-year Apprenticeship Training, in accordance with the Apprentice Act 1961 and its associated Rules.’ This will lead you to the detailed notification about the engagement of Graduate and Diploma (Technician) Apprentices at NCL for a one-year apprenticeship program, following the guidelines outlined in the Apprentice Act 1961 and its Rules. Detailed information on trainer positions, training programs, and applications is available on the page. Fill up the application form properly with specific details. Upload required documents, such as educational qualifications, certificates, and passport-size photographs as per the instructions provided. After scrutinizing the application, submit the form.

NCL Recruitment 2023: Method of Selection

Upon completion of the application process, NCL will shortlist the applicants for review/validation. The list of provisionally selected applicants for document verification will tentatively be released on August 10. Those who pass the stage will be selected for the apprenticeship period.

For any queries or clarifications, candidates can visit the official website of Northern Coalfield Limited.

