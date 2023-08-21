Home

NCL Recruitment 2023: Registration Window Opens For 338 Trainee posts, Apply At nclcil.in

NCL Recruitment 2023: The online registration process for the HEMM Operator trainee posts has been started. Candidates can apply at nclcil.in by paying an application fee of Rs 1,180.

NCL Recruitment drive is conducted to fill up 338 posts. (Representative image)

NCL Recruitment 2023: The online registration process for the trainee posts has been started by the Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL). Candidates who are eligible to apply for the various HEMM Operator (trainee) posts can visit the official website of NCL at nclcil.in and apply for the same. Candidates should further note that the last date to apply for the posts is till August 31. It is important to note that the NCL recruitment drive is conducted to fill up a total of 338 posts in the organisation.

NCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Dumper Operator trainee: 221 posts

Dozer Operator trainee: 37 posts

Shovel Operator trainee: 35 posts

Surface Miner Operator trainee: 25 posts

Crane Operator trainee: 12 posts

Grader Operator trainee: 6 posts

Pay Loader Operator trainee: 2 posts

NCL Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying for the offered vacancies must not exceed or be below 18-30 years of age.

Educational Qualification: To be eligible for the NCL recruitment, a candidate must possess a Matriculate / SSC/ High School or equivalent degree from any recognized Board of Secondary / Higher Secondary Education of Indian State(s).

NCL Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Applicants are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 plus applicable GST Rs 180 which brings to a total of Rs 1,180 at the time of registrations. Unreserved/ Other Backward Class/ Economically Weaker Section, Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe/Ex- Serviceman and Departmental Candidates are exempted from fees payment.

NCL Recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Step 1: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Northern Coalfields Limited at nclcil.in

Step 2: Click on the Menu tab, followed by career and then Recruitment section on the homepage

Step 3: Then, click on the HEMM Operator (Trainee) application form available

Step 4: Now, register yourself and proceed with the application form as asked

Step 5: Fill up the NCL HEMM application form and make the application fees payment

Step 6: Download and take a hardcopy of the same for future reference.

For additional information and queries, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NCL at nclcil.in.

