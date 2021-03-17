New Delhi: The North Central Railway, NCR Indian Railway Recruitment 2021 notification has been released for 480 Apprentice Posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible can get more information on the official site, ncr.indianrailways.gov.in. The candidates must note that they can apply for the NCR Indian Railway Recruitment 2021 from March 17, 2021, to April 16, 2021. The application for NCR Indian Railway Recruitment 2021 must be filled in the prescribed format through online mode. Also Read - Railways Will Never Be Privatised And Will Always Remain With Govt of India, Says Piyush Goyal

Last date to fill the online application: April 16, 2021

The candidates must note that the NCR Indian Railway Recruitment 2021 is for Jhansi region.

NCR Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Name of the Posts Number of Vacancies

Fitter 286

Welder 11

Mechanic 84

Carpenter 11

Electrician 88

Eligibility criteria:

The candidates must have a class 10 pass certificate with a minimum of 50% marks.

Also, candidates must possess an ITI passed certificate from a recognized Institute allied to NCVT.

The age of the candidates applying for the vacancies must be between 15 years to 24 years.