NCRTC Recruitment 2021: Candidates looking for job opportunities in Delhi-NCR, here is a wonderful employment scope for you. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has invited applications for 226 vacancies for the post of the operator, maintenance associate, programming associate and technician, among others.

The candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the posts till September 30. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by a medical test depending upon the post category. Hence, the candidates can start applying from now by visiting the official website, ncrtc.in.

NCRTC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy Details

Operator/ Traffic Controller/ Train Operator -67

Technician (Electrician) – 43

Maintenance Associate (Electrical) – 36

Technician (Electronic Mechanic) – 27

Maintenance Associate (Electronics) – 22

Technician (Fitter) – 18

Programming Associate – 04

Technician (Airconditioning & Refrigeration) – 03

Maintenance Associate (Mechanical) – 02

Maintenance Associate (Civil) – 02

Technician (Welder) – 02

NCRTC Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

Maintenance Associate (Mechanical)- 3 Years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering

Maintenance Associate (Electrical)- 3 Years Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Maintenance Associate (Electronics)- 3 Years Diploma in Electronics Engineering

Maintenance Associate (Civil)- 3 Years Diploma in Civil Engineering

Programming Associate- 3 Years Diploma in Computer Sc./ IT/BCA/B.Sc. (IT)

Technician (Electrician)- ITI(NCVT/SCVT) Certificate in Electrician trade

Technician (Electronic Mechanic)- ITI (NCVT/ SCVT) Certificate in Electronics Mechanic trade

Technician (Airconditioning & Refrigeration)-ITI (NCVT/SCVT) Certificate in Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Mechanic trade

Technician (Fitter)-ITI(NCVT/SCVT) Certificate in Fitter trade

Technician (Welder)-ITI(NCVT/SCVT) Certificate in Welder trade or equivalent

Station Controller/ Train Operator/ Traffic Controller-3 Years Diploma in Electrical/ Electronics or equivalent or B.Sc. (Physics/ Chemistry/ Maths

NCRTC Recruitment 2021: Here’s how to apply