New Delhi: The National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT) has declared NCVT ITI result on its official website ncvtmisgov.in. All those who appeared for the NCVT ITI exam must apply on the official website as soon as possible.

In case, the website is down due to heavy traffic, students may check results later.

Here is how you can check NCVT ITI Result:

Step 1: Go on the official website ncvtmisgov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘download e-NTC and semester wise marks sheet’.

Step 3: Enter all the details asked, including the registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Now, click on submit.

Step 5: Your result will now be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of the same.