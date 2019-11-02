NCVT MIS ITI Exam 2019: The National Council of Vocational Training (NCVT), has announced the result of first, second, third and fourth semesters of Master of Information System (MIS) Industrial Training Institute (ITI) 2019 result. Candidates can check their result on ncvtmis.gov.in, which is the official website of NCVT.

The website, however, is currently not working as it came down due to heavy rush on it. Candidates can therefore check the result once the website is fully restored.

Steps to check NCVT MIS ITI Exam 2019 Result:

Step 1: Visit the official website ncvtmis.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘ITI Result 2019’

Step 3: Enter your credentials to login

Step 4: Check your result and download it

Step 5: Keep a copy with you future use

The NCV MIT ITI examination was conducted from June 10 to July 2 earlier this year.

Earlier there were reports that the result of only odd semesters would be declared. However, contrary to reports, it was the even semesters’ result that ended up being announced.

This year, in order to reduce the time gap and thereby ensure convenience for trainees, the NCVT will give e-certificates to them using an online verification mechanism called the MIS portal.

Through the MIS portal, candidates can generate their e-certificate themselves, while online verification can be done by their respective employers.