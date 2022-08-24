NCVT ITI Result 2022: The National Council for Vocational Training has declared the result for the Industrial Training Institutes (NCVT ITI 2022) for the 1st year and 2nd year examinations. Registered candidates can download the NCVT ITI Result 2022 by visiting the official website — ncvtmis.gov.in. It is to be noted that the examination was held in the month of August. To access the NCVT ITI Result 2022, a candidate needs to enter his/her roll number, registration number, semester, and exam system.Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 37 Posts at upsconline.nic.in; Check Last Date Here

In order to qualify for the examination, a candidate needs to attain a minimum of 40 per cent marks. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the result. Also Read - BARC Recruitment 2022: Register For 36 Posts at recruit.barc.gov.in; Read Details Here

Direct Link: Download NCVT ITI Result 2022

How to Download NCVT ITI Result 2022?