NDA Group C Recruitment 2023: Apply For 251 Posts at ndacivrect.gov.in. Check Pay Scale Here
NDA Recruitment 2023: The National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Pune is hiring candidates for various posts.
NDA Recruitment 2023: The National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, Pune has released the recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Group C posts. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website at ndacivrect.gov.in. The last date for submission is 21 days from publication in ‘Employment News’. A total of 251 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application forms, and other details here.
NDA Group C Recruitment 2023: Check Important Dates
- Last date to apply: The last date for submission is 21 days from publication in ‘Employment News.
NDA Group C Vacancy 2023
- Lower Division Clerk: 27 posts
- Painter: 01 post
- Draughtsman: 01 post
- Civilian Motor Driver (OG): 08 posts
- Compositor cum Printer: 01 post
- Cinema Projectionist-II: 01 post
- Cook: 12 posts
- Fireman: 10 posts
- Blacksmith: 01 post
- TA – Baker & Confectioner: 02 posts
- TA – Cycle Repairer: 05 posts
- Multi Tasking Staff – Office & Training (MTS-O&T): 182 posts
NDA Group C Pay Scale
- Lower Division Clerk: PML – 2
- Painter: PML – 2
- Draughtsman: PML – 4
- Civilian Motor Driver (OG): PML – 2
- Compositor cum Printer: PML – 2
- Cinema Projectionist-II: PML – 2
- Cook: PML – 2
- Fireman: PML – 2
- Blacksmith: PML – 2
- TA – Baker & Confectioner: PML – 1
- TA – Cycle Repairer: PML – 1
- Multi Tasking Staff – Office & Training (MTS-O&T): PML – 1
NDA Group C Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here
- Lower Division Clerk: 12th Class pass from a recognized Board or University.
- Painter: 12th Class or equivalent from a recognized Board or University; and (b) Two years experience from a
recognized Organization or Undertaking in the trade.
- Draughtsman: 12th Class or equivalent from a recognized Board or University and (b) Diploma in Draughtsman-ship of a minimum duration of two years from a recognized Institute.
NDA Group C Application Form
NDA Group C Selection Process
Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection process through the notification shared below.
Download NDA Group C Job Notification PDF
How to Apply?
Candidates are required to apply online using the website https://ndacivrect.gov.in. Candidate must carefully read all the instructions/ guidelines, before filling up the Application Form. Updates can be checked on https://nda.nic.in also. To avoid a last-minute rush, candidates are advised to submit online applications much before the closing date, on account of heavy load on the internet or website jam during the last few days/hours.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.