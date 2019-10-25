NDA & NA (II) Exam 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday published admit cards for the National Defence Academy (NDA) & Naval Academy (NA)-II exam. Those who applied for the exam can download their admit cards from upsc.gov.in, which is the official website of the UPSC.

The exam, through which 415 vacancies will be recruited, will be held on November 17.

Steps to download NDA & NA (II) Exam 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Under ‘What’s New’, click on ‘e-Admit Card: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2019’

Step 3: Click on ‘Click Here’ and, read the instructions carefully and take a printout

Step 4: Click on ‘Yes’ to access the login page

Step 5: Enter roll/registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on ‘Submit’ to get admit card

Step 6: Check the admit card for discrepancies, if any, and notify the UPSC about it

Of the 415 vacancies to be filled through this exam, 370 are for the NDA and 45 for the NA.

The prestigious National Defence Academy, located in Khadakswala, Pune, is the joint services academy of the Indian Armed Forces, i.e Army, Navy and Air Force. The cadets train here for three years before passing out and joining their respective service academies for further pre-commission training.

It is the first tri-service academy in the world. Cadets pass out from here with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree from Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).