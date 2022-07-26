New Delhi: Nearly 12,000 posts are lying vacant in the Delhi Police, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. The reply from Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai came in response to a question by Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma.Also Read - MPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For 427 Medical Officer Posts Before August 17| Read Details Here

Rai said as reported by the Delhi Police, as on July 15, the sanctioned strength of the is 94,255 posts in which 82,264 posts were filled. He said there are 11,991 vacant posts in Delhi Police as on July 15. Also Read - EXIM Bank Recruitment 2022: Applications Begins For 19 Officers Posts; Apply Before August 06

The minister said the Delhi Police has reported that a number of welfare measures are undertaken for its personnel and their family members. These include loan for marriage for self and daughters, financial assistance for cremation of the deceased personnel, education loan for higher studies and others, he said replying to a written question. Also Read - Akasa Air Recruitment 2022: Freshers Can Apply For Cabin Crew Posts; Check Details Here