NEET 2019 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce NEET 2019 result after 4:00 PM Wednesday on the following websites –ntaneet.nic.in and mcc.nic.in.

Earlier in the day, NTA released the answer key for the NEET 2019 examination. Students can tally their answers using the answer key.

Candidates must note that the eligibility for qualifying the NEET 2019 examination is 50 per cent for General category candidates, 4o per cent for reserved candidates including SC and ST candidates, and 45 per cent for PwD candidates. Students are also advised to keep their admit cards handy to ease the process of checking their results.

Follow the steps below to check your NEET 2019 Results:

Step 1: Visit the NTA official website, i.e., ntaneet.nic.in and mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘NEET Exam Results 2019’.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth and other required details in the provided fields.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Your result will display on your screen. Download the same and take a printout for future references.

The NEET 2019 examination was conducted on May 5 and May 20. The latter date was set for the Fani-affected Odisha candidates as well as Karnataka students whose trains got delayed. This year over 1.4 million candidates appeared for the NTA NEET medical examination.