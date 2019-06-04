NEET 2019 Result: The results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 is set to be released on June 5 by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The result will be available on NTA’s official website ntaneet.nic.in. Alternatively, it will also be available at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates qualifying the MEET (UG) 2019 would be eligible for the AL India Quota and other quotas under State Governments/Institutes. The NTA has already released the NEET Answer Key 2019 and has accepted objection against it.

The eligibility for qualifying the NEET 2019 examination is 50 per cent for General category candidates, 4o per cent for reserved candidates including SC and ST candidates, and 45 per cent for PwD candidates. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards handy to ease the process of checking their results.

Follow the steps below to check your NEET 2019 Results:

Step 1: Visit the NTA official website, i.e., ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘NEET Exam Results 2019’.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, date of birth and other required details in the provided fields.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Your result will display on your screen. Download the same and take a printout for future references.

The NEET merit list will be prepared according to the directives of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Council of India (MC) and Dental Council of India (DCI). Admissions will be held on the basis of the NEET Medical merit list 2019 and NEET Dental merit list 2019.

The NEET 2019 examination was conducted on May 5 and May 20. The latter date was set for the Fani-affected Odisha candidates as well as Karnataka students whose trains got delayed. This year over 1.4 million candidates appeared for the NTA NEET medical examination.