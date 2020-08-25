NEET 2020 Admit Card: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) anytime soon. However, the official date for the release of NEET 2020 admit card has not been announced yet. Also Read - NEET, JEE 2020 News: In Letter to Education Minister, MK Stalin Seeks Postponement of Exams

All the candidates are advised to keep a check on the official websites, ntaneet.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: After Urging Centre, Mamata Banerjee Writes to PM Modi to Postpone Exams

In an official notification, the NTA had said that the downloading of admit cards indicating roll number, test centre number and address, question paper medium, reporting/ entry time and gate closing time of centre shall commence shortly. “The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting the official website(s) (www.nta.ac.in) and www.ntaneet.nic.in) for latest updates”, it added. Also Read - Holding NEET 2020 in Gulf Countries Not Possible, Allow Students to Come Via Vande Bharat Flights, SC Tells Centre

How to download NEET 2020 Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA NEET 2020, ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link which reads,”NEET (UG) May/September 2020 Admit Card”

Step 3: Enter your NEET 2020 registration number and other details

Step 4: After submitting the information, your NEET Admit Cards will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the same and take print out of it for future reference.

Controversy Over Holding JEE, NEET 2020 Exams

Meanwhile, the demand for postponement of the medical and engineering entrance exams grew louder after the NTA clarified that the entrance exams will be conducted as scheduled in September.

The NTA has defended its decision saying that it has made elaborate arrangements to sanitise centres before and after the examinations. “The NTA has also prepared a comprehensive advisory regarding COVID-19 for all functionaries for centre management, the testing agency said.

However, there have been demands from several students and parents to further postpone the entrance exams in view of increasing coronavirus cases. Several politicians have also urged the government to reconsider its decision of hold the exams next month and “make alternate arrangement”.