New Delhi: As the National Testing Agency has asserted on Tuesday that both the JEE (Main) and NEET (UG) would be conducted as per the schedule, the admit cards for the latter are expected to be issued from today, reports said. JEE (Main) will be held between August 1 to August 6. NEET will be held on September 13. The admit cards for the JEE examination have already been released.

How to Download the NEET 2020 Admit Card?

1. Visit the official website of NTA NEET, https://ntaneet.nic.in/ntaneet/welcome.aspx

2. Click on “NEET admit card 2020”

3. Enter application number, date of birth and the security pin

4. Click on “Submit”

5. Admit card of NEET will appear on the screen

6. Check the details mentioned on the admit card

7. Download the NEET 2020 admit card

NEET admit card will contain the following details

Name of the candidate

NEET 2020 roll number

NEET registration number

Date and time of the examination

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Date of birth

Gender

Category/ Sub-category

Address

Medium (Language) of the examination

Number and address of the exam centre

Signature

What should you do with the admit card?

Take a coloured printout of the admit card of NEET 2020. Affix a passport size photograph in the space provided. (Same as the one submitted with the application form of NEET 2020). Get the admit card signed by parent or guardian.

Meanwhile, the NTA has released exam centres. Check here.

1. Visit https://ntaneet.nic.in/ntaneet/Online/candidatelogin.aspx

2. Insert application number

3. Give password.

4. Login to check the centre

Over 15.97 lakh candidates have registered for NEET this year. There was growing demand from students and pressure from states to postpone the examinations amid the ongoing pandemic. The examinations were earlier scheduled to be held in April-May.