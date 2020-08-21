NEET 2020 Admit Cards: The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts entrance exams for various higher educational courses and institutions, has released a notice on its official website, nta.ac.in, stating that admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 shall be issued ‘shortly’. Also Read - JEE, NEET Exam 2020: COVID Undertaking From Students, No Physical Frisking, Centre Finalises SOP For Major Exams Next Month

The agency’s notice further said, will contain a candidate’s roll number, exam centre number and address, question paper medium etc. Also Read - NEET 2020 Free App: Prep Better With Last 10 Years Questions on This App, Here's How to Download

“In order to facilitate the candidate, advance information for allotment of centre city is being given to the applicant on the official website(s) of the NTA. The admit card shall be issued separately shortly”, the notice said. Also Read - NEET 2020 Not Postponed: NTA Issues Fact Check; Exam to be Held as Scheduled on July 26

It added, “The downloading of admit cards indicating roll number, test centre number and address, question paper medium, reporting/entry time and gate closing time of centre shall commence shortly”.

The notice further advised candidates and their parents to keep on visiting the NTA’s official websites-nta.ac.in and nta.neet.nic.in-for all the latest updates. It also listed some phone numbers that candidates can contact for any further clarifications.

Candidates can click here to read the official notice.

NEET 2020 will be held on September 13, from 2 PM-5 PM, with strict COVID-19 protocols in place.