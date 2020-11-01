Rank lists of NEET UG candidates have been released for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Telangana’s Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences released a list of Telangana-domiciled NEET UG candidates. Dr NTR University of Health Sciences in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada also released the list of candidates for medincine who have applied from the state. Also Read - NEET Quota: Tamil Nadu Governor Clears Bill to Give 7.5% Reservation to Govt School Students in Medical Admissions

The Andhra Pradesh and Telangana NEET UG rank lists are based on marks scored in the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 and data received from the Directorate of Health Sciences, Ministry of Health.

The cut-off marks determined by the university will be used as eligibility for participating in the NEET UG counselling process under state quota seats and to proceed with the admissions to MBBS and BDS programmes in the academic session 2020-21.

Cut-off marks determined by the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences are 147 marks for General category candidates, General (PH) is 129 marks, and 113 marks for Backward category candidates, Scheduled Caste candidates and Scheduled Tribe candidates including candidates under physically challenged categories

And the cut-off list released by Vijayawada’s Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, marks for eligibility under General category have been set at 147, General (PH) is 129 marks and 113 for Backward category candidates, Scheduled Caste candidates and Scheduled Tribe candidates including candidates under physically challenged categories.

Here’s how you can check the NEET UG Rank Lists for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana candidates: