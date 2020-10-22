NEET Counselling 2020 is likely to begin soon for the 15 per cent Air India Quota seats, a report said on Thursday. Also Read - NEET 2020 Result Blunder: Aspirant Declared Failed Emerges as Topper | Deets Here

Further, all those candidates who had applied under the Indian/Others category can now switch to apply for NRI status. The complete procedure can be checked out at mcc.nic.in. Also Read - NEET Results 2020: Cowherd's Son Clears Medical Entrance Exam, Seeks Financial Help To Study

NEET 2020: List of important documents (Source India Today): Also Read - NEET Toppers 2020: Soyeb Aftab, Akansha Singh Get Perfect Score of 720/720, But Why The Delhi Girl Loses Top Rank | Explained

1) A document claiming sponsored is an NRI (Passport, Visa of the sponsored)

2)Relationship of NRI wish the candidate according to the Supreme Court of India order dated August 22, 2020 (attached in official notice here)

3) Duly notarized affidavit from the sponsored that he/she will sponsor the entire course fee of the candidate

4) Embassy certificate or certificate from the Consulate of the sponsored

All India Quota Counselling schedule is slated to be out by the next week. The admission process is likely to kick in from November.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had declared the NEET 2020 result on October 16. Two candidates— Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab and Delhi’s Akansha Singh created history by scoring 720 out of 720 marks in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2020.