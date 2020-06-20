NEET 2020: If you’re stressed about your upcoming NEET 2020 medical entrance, here’s something that might help. A free Android application – NEET Challenger App – has been discovered for NEET aspirants, created by Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL) to help students get an insight into the medical exam preparation. Also Read - NEET 2020 Not Postponed: NTA Issues Fact Check; Exam to be Held as Scheduled on July 26

The App has a list of questions asked in the last 10 years in NEET exams that can help students revise their syllabus better.

The NEET Challenger App has chapter-wise Past 10 Years questions of NEET / AIPMT, underlying concepts of each question, page reference of NCERT, answer and detailed explanation of each question, attempt and Accuracy analysis, as well as expected questions for the upcoming NEET exam 2020.

Here’s how to get the NEET Challenger App:

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store on your smartphone

Step 2: Search for ‘NEET Challenger App’ by Aakash ESL

Step 3: Install the application

Step 4: Open the app and register yourself by mentioning the grade to which you belong

Step 5: Choose from the list of subjects

Step 6: Voila! Now all you need to do is go through the last 10 year questions and other exam prep hacks mentioned in the app