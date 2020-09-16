The National Testing Agency will likely declare the results of the recently-conducted National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 very soon. Last year, it had released the NEET results within a month after the exam, however, this year, the results might be declared early because the academic year is already running off the track. Also Read - NEET 2020 Result Date: NTA to Release Medical Entrance Test Scorecards Soon at 'ntaneet.nic.in'

Notably, JEE Main Result was declared within a period of four days and continuing with this trend, NEET result could also be announced within one week. Also Read - NEET 2020: Ban Medical Entrance Test, Save Tamil Nadu Students, Says DMK's Stalin

Here’s the expected cut off: Also Read - UGC NET 2020 Postponed; Check New Exam Dates And Schedule Details Here

The minimum score or cut-off score is 50th percentile for general and general – EWS category candidates, 40th percentile for the SC / ST / OBC candidates, and 45th percentile for the PWD candidates.

Notably, the cut-off is the minimum qualifying percentile and scores which must be obtained to pass the test.

The final cut-off and percentile will be out on the official website once the results are released. Once declared, candidates can check their NEET 2020 result on the official website of the NTA —ntaneet.nic.in.

Of the total 15.97 lakh candidates who had registered for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020, almost 85-90 per cent of students appeared in the exam, held on Sunday (September 13).