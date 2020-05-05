New Delhi: Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Tuesday announced dates fros engineering entrance exam (JEE Main) and medical entrance exam (NEET). While JEE Main examination will be held from July 18-23, NEET will be conducted on July 26. Also Read - JEE, NEET 2020: HRD Minister Nishank to Announce Fresh Dates on Tuesday

The candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website nta.ac.in to download the admit cards which will be released soon. The admit cards will have details of the exam centre, exam city and session of the exam.

The HRD minister also informed that the dates for CBSE class 10 and 12 exams will be announced soon.