New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday (October 12) allowed National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) to be conducted on October 14 for students who failed to appear for the exam due to COVID-19 infection or because of residing in containment zones. The results will be declared on October 16. Also Read - NEET Result 2020 Date And Time: NTA Likely to Release Scorecards Today | Expected Qualifying Cut Offs, Reservation Criteria Explained

According to the information available, NEET result 2020, which was expected today, will now be released on October 16. Also Read - NEET 2020 Result Likely Tomorrow: Check Expected Cut-offs, Quota, How to Download Scorecards

According to reports, NTA officials earlier confirmed that the NEET 2020 Result will be declared by October 12. However, NTA has not yet released any notification regarding the release date of the NEET-UG results.

It is to be noted that the NEET 2020 result would be released online. Once released, candidates can check the NTA NEET exam results 2020 on the official website of the administering body — ntaneet.ac.in or at mcc.nic.in.

NEET exam 2020 was coducted by NTA on September 13 with stringent measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Around 15.97 lakhs aspirants registered for the NEET exam 2020. Out of total registered aspirants, Over 85-90 per cent of 15.97 lakh candidates appeared in NEET 2020 exam, as per education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’.

(With inputs from ANI)