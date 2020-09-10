NEET 2020: The West Bengal government on Thursday decided to withdraw the complete lockdown imposed on September 12 in view of students appearing for NEET 2020 exam on September 13. Also Read - DMRC Issues New Guidelines Ahead of Resumption of Services on All Lines, Encourages 'Work From Home'

“GoWB had initially announced a statewide lockdown on Sep 11th & 12th. Considering the NEET 2020 examination scheduled on 13th, we have received numerous requests from the student community on lifting lockdown norms on 12th, helping ease their travel to examination centres,” tweeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Also Read - India's Industrial Production Declines by 10.4% in July as Covid-19 Lockdown Slows Down Manufacture

She said that the decision has been taken keeping the students’ interest in mind as the state is already observing a lockdown on September 11. Also Read - NEET 2020 Latest Updates: No Isolated Room For Symptomatic Students, Answer Sheets to be Opened up After 72 Hours | Govt Revises SOP Ahead of Exams

Keeping their interest in mind, while keeping the statewide lockdown as it is on Sep 11th, it has been decided to cancel the lockdown on 12th, so that the students can attend the examination on 13th without any apprehensions or concerns. I wish them all the very best. (2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 10, 2020

Banerjee had earlier announced that the biweekly lockdown in the state will be observed on September 7, 11 and 12.

However, she announced that the Kolkata Metro will operate special services on September 13 to help the students who are appearing for the NEET 2020.

A total of 66 trains – 33 each in up and down directions – will be run on September 13 from 11 AM to 7 PM from the two terminal stations, Noapara and Kavi Subhash.

Meanwhile, normal metro services remain suspended for the time being and efforts are on to restart operations soon.