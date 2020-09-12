New Delhi: Just a day ahead of the National Eligibility-cum- Entrance Test (NEET), the Tamil Nadu education minister K A Sengottiyan said that his government is against holding of the exam and has been urging the Centre to exempt the state from the test. The Minister’s statement comes on a day when a 19-year- old girl died by alleged suicide in Madurai, apparently ‘apprehensive’ over NEET. Also Read - NEET 2020 Latest News: 18-year-old Medical Aspirant Kills Self Over Fear of Failure; Second Incident in 2 Days

Despite the opposition from the government, the NEET would be conducted on September 13 in 238 centres and 1,17,990 candidates are appearing for the test, the minister added. Also Read - NEET 2020 Latest Updates: Day Ahead of Exams, NTA Announces Last-minute Changes For Some Candidates | Read Details

The girl’s death comes days after a young medical aspirant in Ariyalur district died by ‘suicide,’ drawing sharp response from political parties opposed to the entrance test. Also Read - NEET 2020 Latest Updates: No Isolated Room For Symptomatic Students, Answer Sheets to be Opened up After 72 Hours | Govt Revises SOP Ahead of Exams

The minister also said there was said there was no possibility of re-opening schools now on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the new national educational policy, the Minister said, “Tamil Nadu is only for a two-language formula.” Asked about the response to the admission of students in government and government-aided schools, he said it has been encouraging as 13.84 lakh students have so far joined the schools. He said the admission would go on till this month-end and the number of students enrollment was more than those admitted in previous years.