NEET 2020: Ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), the National Testing Agency has changed the examination centre for some candidates, keeping in mind the necessary 'COVID-19 measures' that are being implemented for the safe conduct of the examination amid the pandemic.

Over 15 lakh students have registered for the medical entrance test, scheduled to be held on September 13 (Sunday).

Issuing a notification, the NTA said that such candidates whose exam centres have been changed, have been intimated through SMS, e-mail and calls. These candidates will have to download their revised admit card from the official website at ntaneet.nic.in.

A list of old and new exam centres has also been attached in the official notification, issued by the NTA. Notably, 44 examination centres in various states including Assam, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand etc have been changed. However, there will be no change in the centre Cities of the candidates.

“There is no change in the Centre Cities of the candidates; only Centres have been changed. The concerned candidates have already been informed by NTA through SMS and email. They are also being informed telephonically. Such candidates are advised to download their latest admit card available on NEET website (https://ntaneet.nic.in) and report as per the details given in latest Admit Card at the new Examination Centre for NEET (UG) – 2020 Examination on 13 September 2020,” the official notification reads.

Follow these steps to download admit card: