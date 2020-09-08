New Delhi: Ahead of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2020, Bharatiya Janata Party’s firebrand leader Subramanian Swamy asserted that there was no reason to not delay the entrance examination, if colleges and institutes won’t reopen till 2021. Also Read - Coronavirus in UK Entering 'Period of Particular Concern' as Cases Continue to Rise

The NEET (UG) was originally scheduled for May 3, but was pushed to July 26 and then scheduled for September 13 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Also Read - Unlock 4: Uttar Pradesh Relaxes Lockdown Norms, Withdraws Weekend Curbs on Markets

Now that it has been decided that colleges and institutes will re-open only in January 2021, there is no reason not delay the NEET exams to after Deepavali when the weather will be better and Coronavirus threat lower. Also Read - Haryana: After Amrik Sukhdev And Garam Dharam, 4 More Murthal Dhabas Sealed as 14 Staffers Test Positive For COVID — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 7, 2020

“Now that it has been decided that colleges and institutes will re-open only in January 2021, there is no reason to not delay the NEET exams after Deepavali when the weather will be better and coronavirus threat lower,” Swamy wrote on Twitter.

Notably, there have been demands from several students and parents to further postpone the entrance exams in view of increasing coronavirus cases.

Over 15 lakh candidates across the country have registered for the medical entrance exam. For the safety of the students, the NTA has increased the number of centres from 2,546 to 3,843, while the number of candidates per room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12.

The NTA has also issued a dress code for the examinee.

Here’s what to wear and what not to wear

For all candidates as well as invigilators masks and gloves are mandatory

Candidates can wear their cultural and customary dresses at the exam centre, if they want

Light clothes are preferred / recommended due to the current weather conditions

Long sleeves shirts/ tops are strictly prohibited

For both male and female candidates, shoes are restricted. Only, slipppers and sandals are allowed

Heavy jewellery, watches and any other wearable devices are not allowed