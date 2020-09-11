New Delhi: Ahead of the National Eligibility Entrance Tests (NEET), the Union health ministry said modified the for holding exams amid the coronavirus pandemic. The latest SOP scraps the provision that permitted symptomatic candidates to take the test in an isolated room. Also Read - NEET 2020: Tamil Nadu CM Announces Rs 7 Lakh Financial Aid, Govt Job to Kin of Youth Who Died by Suicide

The revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) said that a symptomatic aspirant should be referred to the nearest health centre and given a chance to appear for the test via other modes or the educational institution shall make provisions for taking the exam at a later date when the student is declared physically fit.

"However, if a student is found to be symptomatic, the permission or denial thereof, in such cases shall be granted as per the policy already enunciated on the issue by the Examination Conducting Authorities," the SOP stated.

The guidelines issued on September 2, had stated that personnel and examinees from containment zones shall not be allowed to be physically present at exam centres. Such students shall be given an opportunity to undertake the examination through other means, or universities and educational institutions shall arrange for taking the exam at a later date for them.

Appropriate arrangements by universities, educational institutions

As per the SOP, appropriate arrangements for personal protection gears like face masks or hand sanitisers, soap, sodium hypochlorite solution etc. shall be provided by universities, educational institutions, examination conducting authorities or examination centres to the staff as well as students as per the necessity.

The SOP underlined that if any examination functionary or examinee fails to meet the self-declaration criteria, they shall not be allowed entry.

“Also, only asymptomatic staff and students shall be allowed inside the examination hall”, the SOP stated, adding wearing face cover or mask is mandatory.

No Overcrowding

To avoid overcrowding at any examination centre, the SOP asked the authrotities to plan out the examination schedule in a staggered manner. It stated that examination centres in containment zones shall not be allowed to function.

What about pen and paper-based tests?

The latest SOP outlines that the invigilator will sanitise his or her hands prior to the distribution of question papers or answer sheets and the examinees will also sanitise their hands before receiving or handing back these materials.

The collection and packing of the answer sheets at every stage will involve sanitisation of hands. The answer sheets will preferably be opened up after 72 hours have elapsed post collection of papers, the guidelines recommended.

“Use of spit/saliva for counting and distributing sheets shall not be allowed,” the SOP stated.