NEET 2020 Latest News: With just a few days left for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET), the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced a set of instructions, including the dress code for students and cautioned them about what to wear to the exam hall. Also Read - NEET 2020 Latest Updates: Postpone September 13 Exams If Classes Will Resume in 2021, Demands BJP Leader

As per the new set of rules from the NTA, the students cannot wear full-sleeved, light-coloured clothes at the exam centre. The admit cards which have already been issued to students also mentioned that clothes with big buttons will not be allowed inside the exam halls. Moreover, students cannot wear shoes with thick soles. However, they can wear slippers and sandals to the exam hall. Also Read - After Failing to Get Admit Card, TN NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide; Complaint Registered Against NTA Director

Apart from compulsory wearing of masks and gloves, if students want to wear traditional attire to the exam hall, they must reach the venue in advance for a thorough check-up. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: Supreme Court Rejects Review Plea by 6 Opposition-ruled States, Says Exams to go on as Per Schedule

On the other hand, the stationery materials such as textual material (printed or written), bits of papers, geometry/pencil box, plastic pouch, calculator, pen, scale, writing pad, pen drive, eraser, calculator, log table, electronic pen/scanner are not be allowed inside the exam hall for NEET 2020.

The NTA has categorically banned the use of mobile phones, earphones, health band, and other items such as wallet, goggles, handbags, belt, cap, ornaments.

After successful completion of JEE Main 2020 amid strict COVID measures, the NEET 2020 will be conducted on September 13 for undergraduate admissions. Over 15.97 lakh candidates have registered for NEET 2020.