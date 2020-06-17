NEET 2020: Did you also read a notice stating NEET 2020 has been postponed? Well, it is fake. The National Testing Agency (NTA) that conducts the national medical entrance test issued a clarification on Wednesday afternoon that the NEET 2020 will be held as scheduled on July 26. Detailed information regarding the same is available on the official website – www.ntaneet.nic.in. Also Read - NTA Extends Application Deadline For Various Exams, Apply Till June 30

Social media platforms were filled with a widely-circulated unverified post in the name of NTA that claimed the national exam for medical and allied undergraduate courses, NEET-UG 2020, has been postponed to August. However, students appearing for the exam must follow instructions available only on the official website.

Students appearing for the medical entrance test can download their NEET 2020 Admit Cards from the official website of NEET.

The NTA had earlier pushed the initial date of conducting NEET 2020 on May 3 to July 26 due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak that forced the central government to impose and extend the nationwide lockdown.