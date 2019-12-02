NEET Registration 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an official notification regarding the complete details of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2020 on its official website.

Candidates are requested to apply for the exam at ntaneet.nic.in. Notably, the NEET 2020 application form is scheduled to be released on Monday, i.e, December 2 at 4 PM, stated a report.

Here’s All You Need to Know About NTA NEET 2020:

1) The NEET 2020 is an entrance examination conducted for admission to medical institutes in the country. Students can opt to write the exam in Hindi or English.

2) For the first time, NEET 2020 has become the single entrance exam to determine if a candidate would get admitted to institutes offering Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) undergraduate medical programmes in India.

3) Earlier, medical institutes like All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PIGMER) used to conduct multiple entrance exams. However, from the 2020-21 academic session onwards, the Human Resource Development ministry has prescribed the single medical entrance exam.

4) Candidates who are attempting the NEET 2020 must be between 17 and 25 years of age as on December 31, 2019. However, there is a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit only for those candidates belonging to the SC, ST, OBC NCL, PWD categories, stated an official notification.

5) Only Indian nationals can appear for NEET 2020. The candidate must have studied a combination of Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology at their class 10 and 12. They should have either completed the 10+2 examination or must be appearing for the board exam this year. Besides, the student must have chosen Mathematics, English and one elective course at the 10+2 level.