New Delhi: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020 has re-opened its application portal for all the candidates. The National Testing Agency, NTA has released a notification inviting applications for one last time. Therefore, candidates who failed to fill the application now have a chance to apply by uploading their scanned documents and required images on he official website.
The candidates can pay the fees on ntaneet.nic.in. The process of filling the application will begin from February 3, 2020, to February 9, 2020. The admit cards for NEET 2020 will be released on March 27, 2020 and the exam will be conducted on May 3, 2020.
Indian Nationals, Non Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizen of India (OCIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and Foreign Nationals are eligible to appear in NEET (UG) – 2020.
The Age criteria for appearing in NEET (UG) – 2020 is as follows:
|For Candidates of General (UR)/General-EWS
|born on or before 31.12.2003
|For Candidates of SC/ST/OBC-NCL/PwD Category
|Examination Fee Details and Schedule of Examination:
|Date of Examination, NEET (UG) – 2020
|03.05.2020 (Sunday)
SCHEDULE
|Submission of Online application forms
|02.12.2019 (Monday) to 31.12.2019 (Tuesday) upto 23:50 Hrs. (IST)
|Schedule for successful payment of Online fee
|02.12.2019 (Monday) to 01.01.2020 (Wednesday) upto 23:50 Hrs. (IST)
SCHEDULE FOR CORRECTION
|Online correction of data in application form
|15.01.2020 (Wednesday) to 31.01.2020 (Friday)
|Date of uploading of Admit Cards on NTA website (www.ntaneet.nic.in)
|From 27.03.2020
|Date of Examination, NEET (UG) – 2020
|03.05.2020 (Sunday)
|Duration of Examination
|180 minutes (03 hours)
|Timing of Examination
|02:00 pm to 05:00 pm
|Display of OMR Sheet*
|The date will be communicated on NTA website (www.ntaneet.nic.in)
|Display of Answer Key*
|The date will be communicated on NTA website (www.ntaneet.nic.in)
|Declaration of Result*
|By 04.06.2020 (Thursday)
|*For exact date, candidate may visit NTA website (www.ntaneet.nic.in).
FEE DETAILS
|FOR General (UR)
Rs.1500/- (INR)
|FOR General-EWS/OBC(NCL)
Rs.1400/- (INR)
|FOR SC/ST/PwD/Transgender
Rs.800/- (INR)