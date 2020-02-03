New Delhi: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020 has re-opened its application portal for all the candidates. The National Testing Agency, NTA has released a notification inviting applications for one last time. Therefore, candidates who failed to fill the application now have a chance to apply by uploading their scanned documents and required images on he official website.

The candidates can pay the fees on ntaneet.nic.in. The process of filling the application will begin from February 3, 2020, to February 9, 2020. The admit cards for NEET 2020 will be released on March 27, 2020 and the exam will be conducted on May 3, 2020.

Indian Nationals, Non Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizen of India (OCIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) and Foreign Nationals are eligible to appear in NEET (UG) – 2020.

The Age criteria for appearing in NEET (UG) – 2020 is as follows: For Candidates of General (UR)/General-EWS born on or before 31.12.2003 For Candidates of SC/ST/OBC-NCL/PwD Category