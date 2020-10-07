NEET 2020 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the NEET 2020 result by October 12. All those who appeared for the NEET exam are advised to keep a tab on official website ntaneet.nic.in, in case there are updates on the announcement of the result. Also Read - NEET 2020 OMR Sheets Released at ntaneet.ac.in; Know How to Raise Objections Here

Know here steps to check NEET 2020 results, once they are out:

Step 1: Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘NEET (UG) – 2020 Result’

Step 3: Enter all the details asked such as your application number and date of birth. Now click on submit

Step 4: Your NEET 2020 results will now be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Download your NEET 2020 result. Take a print-out for a future reference.

Candidates need to meet the minimum qualifying criteria as set by the NTA for admission to India’s premium medical colleges. General or unreserved (UR) category candidates have to score at least 50th percentile in the exam, while those belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC need to obtain 40th percentile.

Meanwhile, the NTA has released the scanned images of NEET OMR sheets. From the OMR sheets, candidates can match their answers with the answer keys for all the subjects of NEET and raise their objections (if any) against the NEET 2020 OMR sheet before October 7, 2020, till 6 pm.