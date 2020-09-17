NEET 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 answer key on its official website ntaneet.nic.in. However, no fixed date and time has been provided by the authorities so far. NEET 2020 answer key will consist answers to all questions that were asked in the medical exam. Also Read - NEET 2020: Here's The Expected Cut-Off For General & Reserved Category Students

Candidates who appeared for the NEET 2020 can download the answer key from the aforementioned website, once they are released. Also Read - NEET 2020 Result Date: NTA to Release Medical Entrance Test Scorecards Soon at 'ntaneet.nic.in'

It must be noted that several coaching institutions such as Aakash and Allen have already released an unofficial NEET answer key. Candidates may want to match their answers using that till the time the official NEET 2020 answer key is out. Also Read - NEET 2020: Ban Medical Entrance Test, Save Tamil Nadu Students, Says DMK's Stalin

NEET 2020: How to download answer key once they are released:

Step 1: Visit the official website. Go to the login section.

Step 2: Login by entering your application number and password

Step 3: Click on the tab for viewing the answer key

Step 4: Download the answer key for a future reference.

Students can also raise raise objections or challenge the NEET answer key if they spot any mistakes or discrepancies. They can do so by paying Rs 1000 for every answer.

Of the total 15.97 lakh candidates who had registered for NEET 2020, almost 85-90 per cent of students appeared in the exam, held on Sunday (September 13).