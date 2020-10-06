NEET 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scanned images of NEET OMR sheets, which the medical students submit as answer sheets on the day of the exams. From the OMR sheets, candidates can match their answers with the answer keys for all the subjects of NEET and raise their objections (if any) against the NEET 2020 OMR sheet before October 7, 2020, till 6 pm. Also Read - NEET Result 2020: NTA Announces Official Date For Final Results | When, Where, How to Check

How to Download NEET OMR Sheet 2020 Also Read - NEET Answer Key 2020 Released, Final Results Soon | Marking Scheme, Direct Link Here

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA — nta.nic.in Also Read - Fact Check: UGC NET Exams 2020 to Have Negative Marking For Wrong Answers? Here's The Truth

Step 2: Under latest Announcement, click on ‘NEET 2020 OMR Sheet’

Step 3: Enter your login credentials — application numbers and passwords

Step 4: Access the NEET 2020 OMR Sheet

How to challenge NEET Answer key 2020

Step 1: Visit nta.nic.in

Step 2: Go to candidate login and enter NEET registration number and pPassword.

Step 3: Click on ‘Answer Key Challenge’ and select the answer booklet code.

Step 4: Select the question you want to challenge and then click on the submit.

Step 4: Select your answer and give your comments that support your answer.

Step 5: Click on the ‘Confirm’ button

Step 6: Take a printout of the confirmation slip that will show details of answer key that you have challenged.

Notably, candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000 for each answer key that they want to challenge. They can pay the fee using debit/credit cards.

Earlier, the NTA had released NEET question papers and answer keys with the correct responses to the 180 MCQs asked in all the sections of the NEET 2020 paper, that held on September 13, 2020.