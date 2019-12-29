NEET 2020 Registration: The online application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 will end on December 31. Eligible and interested candidates who are yet to apply can do so on ntaneet.nic.in, which is the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA), the government agency established in November 2017 to conduct entrance examinations across the country.

The NTA will conduct the NEET 2020 exam on May 3, the admit cards for which will be released on March 27. The result, meanwhile, will be announced on June 4.

Steps to apply for NEET 2020 Exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘New Registration’ tab

Step 3: A new page will appear on the display screen

Step 4: Read carefully all the instructions and proceed

Step 5: Enter all the requisite information and press ‘Submit’

Step 6: After creating your registration id, go back to the candidate login section

Step 7: Enter your credentials and login

Step 8: You will now see the application form on the display screen

Step 9: Fill in the required information and upload supporting documents

Step 10: Make payment

Step 11: Download the application form and keep a copy for future reference

Candidates belonging to the General category need to pay exam fees of Rs 1500. The fees for EWS and OBC category candidates is Rs 1400. Transgender candidates, meanwhile, have to pay Rs 800 as application fee.