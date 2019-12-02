NEET Registration 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday invited applications for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2020 on its official website. Candidates can download the application form online at ntaneet.nic.in.

Candidates who are attempting the NEET 2020 must be between 17 and 25 years of age as on December 31, 2019. However, there is a relaxation of 5 years in the upper age limit only for those candidates belonging to the SC, ST, OBC NCL, PWD categories, stated an official notification.

The candidate must have studied a combination of Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology at their class 10 and 12. They should have either completed the 10+2 examination or must be appearing for the board exam this year. Besides, the student must have chosen Mathematics, English and one elective course at the 10+2 level.

Here’s How to Fill Your NEET 2020 Application Form:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Testing Agency, i.e., ntaneet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘NEET UG’ link.

Step 3: After reading the instructions carefully, click on the link which says ‘Proceed to apply online NEET (UG) 2020’.

Step 4: Enter all the required details and click on the ‘Preview and Next’ icon.

Step 5: Click on the ‘reset’ tab.

Step 6: Check the details you entered before proceeding to click the ‘Nex’ button.

Step 7: After checking into all the boxes, create and re-enter the password.

Step 8: Upload your passport size photograph and a scanned copy of your signature in JPEG/ JPG format.

Step 9: Now pay the application fee.

Step 10: Download and take print-outs of your application forms for future use.

About NTA NEET 2020:

NEET 2020 is an entrance examination conducted for admission to medical institutes in the country. Only Indian nationals can appear for NEET 2020. Students can opt to write the exam in Hindi or English.