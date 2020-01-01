NEET 2020 Registration: The application process for NEET 2020 has been extended till January 6 11:50 PM. Candidates who are yet to apply for NEET 2010, can visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in and apply soon.

It must be noted that NEET 2020 exam would be held on May 3, and the admit cards for the same will be out on March 27.

Earlier, the online application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 was suppose to end on December 31.

Steps to apply for NEET 2020 Exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘New Registration’ tab

Step 3: A new page will appear on the display screen

Step 4: Read carefully all the instructions and proceed

Step 5: Enter all the requisite information and press ‘Submit’

Step 6: After creating your registration id, go back to the candidate login section

Step 7: Enter your credentials and login

Step 8: You will now see the application form on the display screen

Step 9: Fill in the required information and upload supporting documents

Step 10: Make payment

Step 11: Download the application form and keep a copy for future reference

Candidates belonging to the General category need to pay exam fees of Rs 1500. The fees for EWS and OBC category candidates is Rs 1400. Transgender candidates, meanwhile, have to pay Rs 800 as application fee.